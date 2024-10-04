ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,084 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 54,642 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 768.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 725,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 641,600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $361,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 136.0% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 82,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 47,569 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 334.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 277,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 213,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

PAGS stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PagSeguro Digital

About PagSeguro Digital

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.