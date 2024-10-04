ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,100,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,207,000 after buying an additional 83,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,749,000 after acquiring an additional 237,884 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 26.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,363,000 after buying an additional 199,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 240.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 601,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,866,000 after buying an additional 425,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,969.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at $20,328,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 556.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.37.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

