Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Agree Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ADC opened at $75.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $77.30.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. Agree Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.47%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

