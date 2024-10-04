The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,086,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.87% of Manitowoc worth $24,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,813,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 406,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 160,601 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 33.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 66,013 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 44.4% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 211,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 64,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 4.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTW stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.85.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.00 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

