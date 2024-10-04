LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,312 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.59% of LSI Industries worth $23,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYTS. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 424,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 80,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LSI Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LSI Industries by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 31,483 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 9,748 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $142,028.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LSI Industries news, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $485,632.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,212.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 9,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $142,028.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,903 shares of company stock valued at $756,227 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 16th.

LSI Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $15.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $462.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.05.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

