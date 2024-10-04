Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.29 Million Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLKN. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $7,311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,987,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,519,000 after purchasing an additional 226,792 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after buying an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 173.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 103,826 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

