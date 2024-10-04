Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,762 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 512,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $24,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 12.4% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oppenheimer

In other news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $307,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,521.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oppenheimer Stock Down 2.2 %

Oppenheimer stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $506.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $330.59 million for the quarter.

Oppenheimer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.41%.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

