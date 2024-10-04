Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,801 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAPR. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 11.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 384,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAPR stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $248.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

