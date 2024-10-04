Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $23.64 Million Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 266.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $23,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,067,000 after acquiring an additional 250,273 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 309.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,211.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,121.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,955 shares of company stock worth $3,206,247 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pegasystems from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Pegasystems Trading Down 0.8 %

PEGA opened at $70.62 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

