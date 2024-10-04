Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,068 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 206.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,157,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.