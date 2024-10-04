Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stake Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.18% of Transcat worth $23,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Transcat by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Transcat by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Transcat by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transcat alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Transcat Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TRNS opened at $114.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.59. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.45 and a 1 year high of $147.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Transcat had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Transcat’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transcat

(Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.