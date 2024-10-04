MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,894,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,873,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,775,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand during the 1st quarter worth $10,212,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 12.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,546,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after buying an additional 497,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MBC stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasterBrand

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,995.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,266.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $280,544.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,995.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,266.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,806 shares of company stock valued at $365,567. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

