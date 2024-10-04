Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 18,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of AGR opened at $35.77 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

