American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Select Medical by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,347,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $290,173,000 after buying an additional 342,496 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in Select Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 78,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Select Medical Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SEM opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Stories

