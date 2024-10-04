American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 42,752 Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,752 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lyell Immunopharma were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,731,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after buying an additional 92,594 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter worth $7,482,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 4.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,004,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 871,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 125,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYEL. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ LYEL opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.53. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 389,368.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyell Immunopharma Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

