American Century Companies Inc. Has $308,000 Stake in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,917 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of Erasca worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 545,765 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 286.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 257,174 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the first quarter worth $3,000,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Erasca during the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ ERAS opened at $2.45 on Friday. Erasca, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $424.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Equities analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ERAS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Erasca from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Erasca from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Erasca Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

