American Century Companies Inc. Sells 9,836 Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.39 million, a P/E ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 253.33%.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

