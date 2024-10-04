American Century Companies Inc. Invests $451,000 in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oddity Tech by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 143,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Oddity Tech by 340.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 295,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 245,764 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Oddity Tech from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

Shares of ODD opened at $39.83 on Friday. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.49 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.