American Century Companies Inc. Has $306,000 Position in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enfusion by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 11,817,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,631,000 after purchasing an additional 724,502 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $1,993,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 792,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 201,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,653,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,792,000 after buying an additional 51,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90.

Enfusion Profile

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

