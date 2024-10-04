American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 794 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $5,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,128,000 after purchasing an additional 109,632 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 257,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,965,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after buying an additional 554,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

SPR stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPR shares. Baird R W cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.