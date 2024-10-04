American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 15,767 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 9,692,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,610,000 after acquiring an additional 330,288 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 307.0% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 50,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 38,421 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE HOUS opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $574.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

