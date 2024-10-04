32,406 Shares in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 40,498 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $412,269.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,862,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,309.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 108,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $1,032,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 441,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 40,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $412,269.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,862,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,309.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 548,210 shares of company stock worth $5,179,362. Corporate insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.79. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.37 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

