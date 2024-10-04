Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.13% of Tenaya Therapeutics worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,862,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after buying an additional 403,472 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 168,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 80,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,755,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,099,000 after purchasing an additional 247,703 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

TNYA opened at $1.90 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $149.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Faraz Ali sold 9,748 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $28,171.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,276.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,539 shares of company stock worth $56,468 over the last ninety days. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

