American Century Companies Inc. Makes New $319,000 Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 362,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 146,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.88 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

