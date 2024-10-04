American Century Companies Inc. Buys 8,229 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Telos worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Telos by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Telos by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,779,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,562,000 after buying an additional 81,610 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Telos by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,068,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 88,336 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Telos by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 699,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Telos by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 349,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLS opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.03.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John B. Wood bought 158,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $379,159.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

TLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Telos from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

