Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Stake Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,033 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.'s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LILA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 17,797.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 48,184 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 80.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -319.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LILA shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $250,967.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

