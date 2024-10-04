American Century Companies Inc. Sells 707 Shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 115.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Stock Up 1.1 %

CBFV stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a market cap of $144.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.57.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBFV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Sunday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.