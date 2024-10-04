American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,743 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 51,695 shares during the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTBT opened at $3.35 on Friday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 4.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Bit Digital had a net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Bit Digital Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

