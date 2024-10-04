American Century Companies Inc. Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,392 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 85.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 189,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 229.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,161,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 808,850 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 882.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

SelectQuote Price Performance

Shares of SLQT opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.05. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

SelectQuote Company Profile



SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Further Reading

