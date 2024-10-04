American Century Companies Inc. Invests $347,000 in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 303.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 22,021.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 23.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 154,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 30.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61,988 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $281,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,739.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $281,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,739.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 34,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $976,100.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,542 shares of company stock worth $7,996,830. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AKRO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of -0.26. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a current ratio of 24.89.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

