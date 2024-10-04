American Century Companies Inc. Has $341,000 Stake in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 69,052 shares during the period. Artia Global Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 681,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 189,988 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 351,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,591,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APGE opened at $56.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $1,904,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,405,470.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $1,904,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,405,470.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $298,314.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,690,916.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,434,462 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

