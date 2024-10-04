13,736 Shares in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after buying an additional 194,035 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,941,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Phreesia by 42.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 224,950 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1,407.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,036 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $367,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,708.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $39,622.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 753,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,775.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $367,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,708.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,203 shares of company stock worth $1,129,699 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia Stock Performance

NYSE PHR opened at $22.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 39.34% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PHR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

