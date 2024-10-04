Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $78,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $302,210.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,667.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Stories

