Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 280.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,308,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,702 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,347,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,050,000 after acquiring an additional 212,699 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,072 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 973,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at $80,776,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at $71,590,937.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at $83,458,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at $71,590,937.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 54,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92). As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHVN. William Blair upgraded shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Biohaven from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Biohaven

Biohaven Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.