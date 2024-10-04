Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 22,583 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fate Therapeutics worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,911,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,747,000 after acquiring an additional 617,644 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,574,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 100.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,130,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,101 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 294,738 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $13,345,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

FATE opened at $3.12 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $355.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,426.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fate Therapeutics

About Fate Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

