Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $284,000 Holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,693 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $203.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.59.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYPS. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

