American Century Companies Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after buying an additional 529,177 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Canada Goose by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Canada Goose by 2,048.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOS. Raymond James cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

