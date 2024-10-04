Brokerages Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target at $50.50

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBE. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.33%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,947,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,344. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 432,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 352,678 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 824.1% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,282,000 after buying an additional 1,005,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

