UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $44.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.28.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

NYSE:UDR opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.85.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,275,000 after buying an additional 233,475 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,775,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,351,000 after buying an additional 984,807 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UDR by 17.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,688,000 after buying an additional 1,433,463 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 22.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,467,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,373,000 after buying an additional 1,359,804 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in UDR by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,732,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,737,000 after buying an additional 103,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

