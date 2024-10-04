UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $44.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2024

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.28.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on UDR

UDR Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:UDR opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.85.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,275,000 after buying an additional 233,475 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,775,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,351,000 after buying an additional 984,807 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UDR by 17.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,688,000 after buying an additional 1,433,463 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 22.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,467,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,373,000 after buying an additional 1,359,804 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in UDR by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,732,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,737,000 after buying an additional 103,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.