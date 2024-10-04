Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $685.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $686.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $706.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $675.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $647.16. Netflix has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $725.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $304.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

