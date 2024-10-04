Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $79.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Bank of America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,138. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 558,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,550,000 after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $13,724,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

