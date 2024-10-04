Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Price Target at GBX 56.33

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2024

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.33 ($0.75).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.67) to GBX 54 ($0.72) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.74) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Report on LLOY

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 57.44 ($0.77) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 61.72 ($0.83). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a GBX 1.06 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.