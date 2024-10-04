Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Price Target at GBX 56.33

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.33 ($0.75).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.67) to GBX 54 ($0.72) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.74) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 57.44 ($0.77) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 61.72 ($0.83). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a GBX 1.06 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

