Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMWYY shares. Barclays raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMWYY

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.6 %

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $29.20 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.