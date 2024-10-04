Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $1,376,037.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,434,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $123,963.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 143,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,482,294.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $1,376,037.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,434,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,263 shares of company stock valued at $37,043,467. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,803,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,072,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $160.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.20 and its 200-day moving average is $172.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of -254.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

