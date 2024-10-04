Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.06.
A number of equities analysts have commented on SAGE shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th.
Shares of SAGE stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $28.26.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.30% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.68) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 249.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.
