American Century Companies Inc. Buys 35,049 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of WTI stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.05 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 103.71% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is -26.66%.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

