Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Boston Omaha by 82.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boston Omaha from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Boston Omaha in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

NYSE BOC opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $452.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

