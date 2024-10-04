American Century Companies Inc. Has $451,000 Stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.07% of GeneDx worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 531.7% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 948,253 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,575,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in GeneDx by 59.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 207,027 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GeneDx by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ WGS opened at $47.12 on Friday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.90 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 48.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

WGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GeneDx in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insider Transactions at GeneDx

In related news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $29,830.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,200.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $29,830.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,200.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $3,182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,871,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,373,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 643,668 shares of company stock worth $21,365,988. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Further Reading

