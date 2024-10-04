American Century Companies Inc. Sells 269,509 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 269,509 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 254,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,502.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRWD. Leerink Partnrs raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IRWD

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.