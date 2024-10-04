NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 702.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Shares of NTST opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 178.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 million. NETSTREIT had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 0.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 933.33%.

NTST has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

